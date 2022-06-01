The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Arts is being urged to partner with tourism firms in identifying and documenting some untold stories in ancient towns and villages in Ghana in order to boost local tourism.

According to the Chiefs and People of Kwahu, their town is noted for Easter Festivity but not many know the history of the traditional set up and some great people including priests who contributed in making Kwahu great.

At a ceremony to unveil Okomfo Atia Yaw’s monument, Chief of Staff at the Kwahu Obomeng Palace, Opanin Akuamoah, disclosed to Adom News that, Komfo Atia Yaw was an invisible personality known in those early years of Obomeng.

It is said that only those with spiritual eyes could see him physically but would manifest himself in a form of an umbrella to the ordinary people anytime he is called upon in time of need. He was a warlord and also rescued many from robbery attacks.

Komfo Atia Yaw is significant in Obomeng history for the appearance of the Odwen tree infront of the present Obomeng Palace.

It is said that the tree sprouted from the walking stick he planted over 20 deceades ago.

The leaves of the tree are believed to effectively cure stomach disease for the local folks.

Before His death, he trekked across all the towns at Kwahu to announce his death and told those who could see him that he was going to Atibie but never returned.

He died around 1808 in the Odwenanoma forest Atebie but his corpse disappeared.

Spokesperson for Eliza Travel and Tours, Kwaku Ernest, said his firm is interested in helping to document and exhibit the numerous untold stories to drive local tourism.

He said the initiative is to discover history of traditional areas and acknowledge prominent persons who contributed to the traditional set ups.

Monument of such great people would be erected to drive local tourism.

Chief of Obomeng, Nana Effa Opinamang ll, said Kwahu has many water falls and other tourist sites untapped.

He indicated that, they are building the largest private shooting range where people could come and learn how to shoot and also compete for same.

He called on stakeholders to invest in local tourism for development.