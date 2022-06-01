Nollywood actress, Rita Daniels, has been subjected to online mockery after being disgraced at the recently held PDP house of assembly primary election.

On May 13, the veteran was contesting to be a member of the House of Assembly Aniocha South Constituency under PDP, Delta State.

In a new update, it was revealed that Rita Daniels had failed to gather votes as she only had one vote from the delegates.

Reacting to it, Nigerians took to social media to make fun of her

king_fisayomi : And na Moon vote that one Abi step daughter moon.

originaldemmy : But she get pass one pikin oooo. Chai.

.kemilicious_kemi : So her children no vote.

ego_kiddies : She will try again later.

annie_dweamz : Chai

patricia_nwanne : She try sef make she go rest abeg.

This isn’t the first time Rita Daniels would be mocked online.

Kemi Filani news recalls Rita Daniels had been disgraced on social media for exposing her body in a photo she shared on her Instagram page.

According to a troll identified as @official_collins_ Rita Daniels gave her daughter out to an old man so that she can be getting enough money in return.

In his words:

“That’s why you seed your little daughter into the life of 70 plus old man so that you will be eating fruits, some of your mates are living happily with their husbands, you’re here wearing bomshort on IG, sugar mummy.”

However, the actress ignored the comment the social media user passed and went about doing her thing as if nothing had happened.