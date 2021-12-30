The Africa Centre for Health Policy (ACeHP) has expressed worry the government may not meet its deadline for the completion of health facilities under Agenda 111.

President Akufo-Addo in August 2021, cut the sod for the commencement of 111 facilities which includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions.

The project is also expected to factor in two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

President Akufo-Addo further announced 88 sites have been identified for the construction and after cutting the sod, work on the other 87 sites will also commence.

But after four months, the Executive Director of ACeHP, Ahmed Farhan, says their checks nationwide indicate no sign of progress at the project sites.

“I doubt if we will be able to meet the set timelines. It will definitely affect the project lifecycle. The 12-month target that has been set, I presume, will not be to be met,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Citi News.

Admitting the project when complete will be in the best interest of citizens, he stressed further delays worsen the country’s health care delivery system.

“Currently, I think they have been faced with certain challenges that will not permit them to kickstart the physical construction of the hospitals, so I think the 12 months they have set will just not be possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, he urged, “What government needs to do is to make the commitment in constructing those hospitals and injecting the seed capital for the works to be done.”

He added, “Most of the contractors we got in touch with do not want to disclose information, but the indication is that they do not have capital available to move to site, and that is what is delaying the start of the project.”

Each of the projects, according to President Akufo-Addo will cost $16.88 million.

He explained $4 million of the amount will be used to fund medical equipment with $12.88 million to be used for the construction of the facility.