Former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, seems not to be on the same path with the government’s Agenda 111 hospitals project.

According to him, there are so many district hospitals most of which are uncompleted and therefore he could not fathom why the government wants to waste money to build new ones.

“Why the new hospitals when we can upgrade old ones. Even in my district, there is a district hospital, why don’t we access all districts’ capacities and complete old hospital projects instead of wasting resources to build new ones. I don’t know what informed such policy to start new ones,” he said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo cut sod for the commencement of the project on Tuesday at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

Each of the hospitals will cost $16.88 million, with $12.88 million being used for the construction of the hospitals and $4 million for medical equipment.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Oppong-Fosu said to choose between major high roads on highways and hospitals; he would rather support the construction of major roads.

“What I would prefer the government to invest in are our roads. These single roads on our roads are killing us. If we have money, let’s channel our powers on dualise roads to prevent accidents on our roads. Apart from the safety, it helps with productivity as well,” he noted.

