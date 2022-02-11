Filmmaker Peter Sedufia has opened up on the challenges he and his colleagues go through to secure their movies on streaming platforms like Amazon and Netflix.

According to him, although filmmakers make quality content, having their films placed on streaming platforms is the sole discretion of the decision makers at the companies.

In a post on Instagram, Mr Sedufia shared a portion of an email he received from his distributor informing him about Amazon’s decision not to put Aloe Vera on their platform though they loved the film.

According to the platform, their focus is on Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya. The ‘Away Bus’ director said that these business owners have their own priorities.

Mr. Sedufia noted that “this is a private email from my distributor; it doesn’t concern anyone. But, I’m selectively sharing this portion for the good of our industry, so we understand the hurdle our film industry has to cross. And also, to let the many Ghanaians who keep stressing and insulting us (Ghanaian filmmakers) for not getting our films on Netflix or Amazon.”

“We make quality films in Ghana, as I keep saying, but to land on these platforms, is entirely the decisions of the owners. They are business people, they have priorities, and they have their strategies to ensure maximum revenue. They go where the money is,” he added.

The ‘Keteke’ director stated that though Netflix seemed to have broadened their acquisition of content across the continent, their format is no different from Amazon’s.

This, he said, influences Ghanaian producers and filmmakers to cast Nigerian actors and use a Nigerian distributor who’ll market their films as Nollywood films.

“To be fair, Netflix has broadened its acquisition territories in Africa at the moment. But, just understand that, the order is still similar to what Amazon has, and it always reflects even in the monetary values of the offers. I’m sure Ghana would be 4th or 5th on the Netflix order. It’s also a matter of going where the money is,” he added.

