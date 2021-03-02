Director, Public Health Division – Ghana Health Service, Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe has disclosed why Ghana became the first country to receive vaccines acquired through the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, Dr Asiedu-Bekoe said this is because Ghana’s Covid-19 plans were top-notch and the country has a good track record as far as fighting covid-19 is concerned.

“Ghana is the first to receive the vaccine because Ghana is seen as the light. Ghana has one of the best vaccination programmes in Africa, it tells us that the world likes how our plans are,” he said.

He, however, rubbished reports that the country received the vaccines because Ghana is seen as one of the poorest countries.

“No one should think that Ghana is the poorest country which is why we were given vaccines first. Our plans on covid were always the best,” he said.

Already, President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, have set the example by taking the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia followed suit and encouraged others to do same.