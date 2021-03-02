The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has released the full list of vaccination centres for the Greater Accra Region.

The release comes ahead of the vaccination exercise which is expected to begin today March 2.

For an efficient vaccination process, various centres have been selected in the 25 districts located in the Greater Accra Region, one of the 16 regions identified as the epicentre of the spread of Covid-19,

In the President’s 24th address Sunday, he disclosed that 25 districts in the Greater Accra, 16 in the Ashanti as well as two others in the Central regions will be the first to get the vaccines.

This follows the arrival of 600,000 doses of vaccines into the country Wednesday, February 24 to aid in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Government has urged the populace to do their part by ensuring that they get vaccinated when the vaccine gets to them.

Below is the full list: