The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, Monday morning took their jabs of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Second lady, Samira Bawumia.

This was after President Nana Akufo-Addo and wife, Rebecca received theirs at the 37 Military Hospital in the early hours of Monday, March 1, 2021.

Dr Bawumia, in a short address during the exercise, urged Ghanaians to be cooperative and discard myth and conspiracy theories about the vaccine.

He reiterated the vaccine is safe, adding that the President would not have approved it or availed himself for the exercise if it was not so.

The two were taken through processes including counselling from health workers and issued cards to authenticate their vaccination.

Watch the video attached below: