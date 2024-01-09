The 2024 National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Abura-Asebu-Kwamakese constituency, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has advised President Akufo-Addo to channel his energies into fixing the economy rather than lying in wait for commendations from his political opponent.

This follows President Akufo-Addo’s comments that after three years following 2020 electoral victory, he was yet to receive a congratulatory message from John Dramani Mahama.

But according to Mr Ofosu, the President has failed on his mandate, making it unnecessary to send felicitations.

“We have a situation where almost every sector in Ghana is suffering and it has ground to a halt. Government cannot meet basic commitments in education, health, infrastructure and almost every sector.

“These are the issues that Ghanaians expect President Akufo-Addo and his government to focus on. Why will he in this day and age, at this twilight of his tenure as President be demanding congratulations for elections that were held several years ago.

“Why would President Akufo-Addo expect to be congratulated when he clearly procured that victory through bloody means,” he said in an interview on JoyNews on January 7, 2024.

The former Deputy Communications Minister accused the President of enlisting individuals into the Ghana Armed Forces who allegedly gunned down some 10 Ghanaians whose only intention was to observe the election processes.

Mr Ofosu stressed that to date, the President has not briefed the public on what was being done to seek justice for those who lost their lives.

“If you shed blood to win the election why would anybody congratulate you? Congratulations are reserved for those who play fairly, who play by the book and win fairly. President Akufo-Addo does not fall in that category,”

“So Ghanaians are not interested in this pursuit of vanity by President Akufo-Addo. He should focus on the important things that affect the lives of everybody in this country,” he emphasised.

