It has been explained that the wearing of gloves is not part of the protocols for the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The protocol is that the vaccinator sanitizes the hands after every process and intermittently washes the hands.

According to Presidential Advisor on Health in Ghana, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, “that is the most important thing to do,” by sanitizing the hands and intermittently washing the hands.

This comes on the back of social media conversations on why the vaccinators, who administered the jabs to President Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Mrs Samira Bawumia were not in gloves.

RELATED: