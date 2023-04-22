A legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah, has stated President Nana Akufo-Addo is unable to ban small-scale mining and ‘galamsey’ because he can’t create jobs in the rural areas.

To him, if government is able to create jobs in mining communities, the youth will not engage in illegal mining as means of survival.

“The reason why President Akufo- Addo can’t ban small-scale mining and galamsey is the fact that he can’t create jobs in the rural areas. If he can create jobs, he will ban it.

“It’s sad, it’s shameful that foreigners can come into our country and exploit our natural resources,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Lawyer Jantuah concluded that President Akufo-Addo has woefully failed at managing Ghana’s natural resources as promised.

The fight against ‘galamsey’ seems to be far from over and President Akufo-Addo has admitted it has not been an easy one.

For decades, activities from the canker have left numerous water bodies polluted, unsafe, and impure for both domestic and industrial use.

Mining communities remain underdeveloped although minerals like gold are being exploited.

Lives have been lost, trees have been felled and lands are left degraded due to mining activities.

Residents in mining communities, especially the males mostly rely on it as a source of livelihood despite the risks involved.