President Akufo-Addo has given yet another verbal assurance his government will stop the illegal mining menace.

He says no government in Ghana’s history has embarked on a rigorous galamsey fight than his government.

“We are here to eradicate galamsey and surely, it would be eradicated,” he said.

He added, “No government has shown that resilience in the fight against galamsey”.

He was speaking at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi at the start of a four-day tour of the Ashanti region.

President Akufo-Addo told the Asantehene and his chiefs the public discussion the galamsey menace has generated in recent times explains the importance Ghanaians attach to the issue.

“One issue that has generated negative public criticism is galamsey. Though it attracted less public discussion before my tenure, it is the talk of the town, even among traditional leaders.

“This means the issue is common and calls for all hands on deck to bring it to an end,” he stated.

Nana Akufo-Addo is on a working tour of the Ashanti region to inspect ongoing government projects and to commission some completed ones.

The president is accompanied by ministers of state, heads of departments, MMDCES and party functionaries.

They include Minister of Trade, Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Roads and Highways Minister, Akwasi Amoako Atta, Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Energy Minister, Mathew Opoku Prempeh and Education Minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, among others.

Among them are the Boankra Island Port, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Mother and Baby Unit, and accommodation for Court of Appeal judges.

He will also cut sod for the Agenda 111 hospital project at Kokoben near Appiadu as well as the Suame Interchange project.

According to President Akufo-Addo, detractors often accuse his government of having little developmental projects to show in the Ashanti region, the electoral World Bank of his party.

He however says his government has recorded 400-kilometre asphalted roads to show in addition to 32 monumental health projects being undertaken in the Ashanti region.

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II who welcomed the President to the region asked the President to tell residents about the achievements his government has chalked in the region.