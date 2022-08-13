Founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Prophet Ajagurajah, says no musician can beef Daddy Lumba and still have a solid brand.

According to him, Daddy Lumba appears to be somebody who doesn’t joke with his spiritual life, hence no industry player can mess around with him.

He explained that, ever since the highlife veteran made a debut in the music scene, every musician who had a public feud with him couldn’t maintain their brand even if they were recognised as part of the A-lists celebrities.

Who has a problem with Daddy Lumba that their career didn’t sink?

He further likened the ‘Aben Wo Ha’ hitmaker’s perceived spiritual life to that of dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale.

According to him, none of these musicians play with their “star and destiny”.

What happened to Lumba If he weren’t strong, he would have died. You mean to say Shatta Wale walks in vain?

