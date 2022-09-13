An aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has slammed the Attorney-General, Godfred Dame, for facing off in a stiff ‘fight’ about the current position of the Judiciary.

To Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Mr Dame is ill-suited to offer any legal advice to Mr Mahama on Ghana’s judiciary.

“Ghana’s Judiciary has been set up for many years to display hostility towards the NDC and serve as a bulwark for the NPP. The notion that we in the NDC will keep quiet over this and pretend that all is well is an absurd fantasy and those who hold that view must get real and leave their delusional bubble.

“Nobody is fooled by the pretence and if increasingly the Judiciary has come under public condemnation and criticism, they should look within and carry out the needed reforms and stop thinking we can be intimidated into accepting such a lopsided system. We will not be silenced and told not to cry after we have been punched in the gut. Godfred Dame and his NPP lot profit from the Judicial imbalance and that is why he has developed the callous mindset that we are to accept this ill treatment without complaint,” Mr Kwakye Ofosu said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

It’s been back-to-back banter between the former President and Attorney General over the past few days.

The two appear to have been raising respective arguments about the current position of the Judiciary and the perception of the public about same.

This follows comments by Mr Mahama at a forum held for lawyers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on August 28 about the decline in public trust and faith in the Judicial system under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

In the view of Mr Ofosu, the judiciary has always served as the New Patriotic Party’s defensive wall suggesting that the party always benefits from the court on matters brought before it for adjudication.

