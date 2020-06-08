Faith and Soboma Wokoma, who helped host the event, sat down on a park bench and members of the community surrounded them, washing their feet while asking for forgiveness. Source: Tori Bush
A group of white police officers and other civilians in Cary, North Carolina, came together to wash the feet of black protesters while asking for forgiveness for years of racism.

In a video shared online by Fabiola Doissaint, the white members of the community were seen cleaning the feet of black religious leaders, while a man says a prayer into a megaphone to repent for their sins and historical involvement in slavery and oppression against African-Americans.

The man holding the megaphone, while praying, acknowledged that there’s only one race of people.

He then asked for forgiveness for their white ancestors enslaving, mistreating and oppressing African-Americans.

However, not everyone was impressed with this. Some people reacted to the video, stating that the action of the White people was shameful.

Watch the video below: