Gospel musician Joe Mettle has revealed that his relationship with his wife started on social media.

Speaking to Joy Prime’s Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, the multiple award-winning singer said although he felt within himself that she was the ideal lady, it took a while to strike an acquaintance with her.

According to him, Salomey Dzisa was the first to reach out to him when she attended one of his events.

Joe Mettle said she approached him after his performance and blessed him.

“I told myself right there ‘afa’ meaning “it has worked.”

“I saw the person. I felt in my spirit that this was the person, but because I didn’t know who she was, I kept ignoring her…I don’t know her and we never met…I saw her online. It started online, and then I realised she was also at some of my events, but we never spoke. It took a while,” he stated.

Joe Mettle said it did not take long to propose marriage to her, and when he did, she accepted it.

The 2017 Artiste of the Year tied the knot with Salomey Dzisa in 2020 at the Christian Centre Assemblies of God Church in Tema.

He revealed that he had dated twice before meeting his current wife.

Numerous rumours swirled around the artiste’s relationship and wedding.

The ‘Wala Aboloo’ hitmaker said he nearly took action against one radio presenter who claimed he got his would-be wife pregnant and was forced to marry her.

Joe Mettle said the allegation really got to him, but he declined the temptation to sue for defamation because he knew the owner of the radio station on which the claims were made.

The singer has been blessed with a daughter.