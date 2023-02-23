Musical doyen, Black Sherif, has chalked another success that has put Ghana on the map once again.

The consistent rapper has been granted another opportunity to have his craft promoted worldwide as he gets featured in American sports drama, Creed III.

Black Sherif will feature for the soundtrack of the movie directed and starred by Michael B Jordan.

He will work with the likes of American rapper Bas and Nigerian producer Kel-P.

With the album set to arrive alongside the movie on March 3, one of the songs released by Dreamville on Wednesday is titled ‘Blood, Sweat & Tears’.

The announcement has sent jubilations across social media and netizens have congratulated the Konongo-born artiste.