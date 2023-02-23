For the third time, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Sophia Kudjordji, has been honoured with a Global Women Leader Award 2023.

The GWLA 2023 was presented to Ms Kudjordji in Mumbai, India together with 84 women from 15 countries who were also acknowledged. The recipients were from countries including India, Laos Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Oman, Ghana.

The rest were Qatar, Sri Lanka, Seychelles, Maldives, Mauritius, South Africa, Bangladesh and UAE.

In total, 85 women were recognised for their contributions in society in areas of communication, sports, Academia, NGO, government business and military.

This year’s (2023) GWLA marked the 10th anniversary of the global women’s awards.

At the event, the WWLC also recognised the strategic and influential role of women leaders in the development of the modern economy, technology, and administrative methodologies, aimed at advancing governance and business organisations.

It also identified and celebrated outstanding leadership and achievements demonstrated by women leaders that are reflected by distinct innovations and initiatives.

Furthermore, the GWLA encouraged various private and public sectors to promote women leaders, support women empowerment to activate and accelerate the role of working women in institutions through various initiatives.

The event highlighted the achievements of women leaders and appraise their success in regional and global leadership.

More importantly, it recognised and honoured the potential of ideal women leadership.

In a brief remark, Ms Kudjordji thanked the organisers for the honour done her; and also expressed gratitude to her colleague workers for their support.

“I want to thank God for the opportunity granted me every single day. And this is my third time of winning an award here—two online and one here. I am so honoured and I just want to dedicate this to my mother and my siblings who are like my cheer leaders, and my team,” she gladly expressed.

According to Ms Kudjordji, she has a great team of young men and women who are always keeping her on her toes.

“…and they make it very difficult for me to sit down; they give me all the passion, and I am so grateful,” she added.

She also used the opportunity to express her appreciation to the Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and Mr. Felix Atsrim of Fedems for their support and encouragement.

The event was preceded by a seminar which discussed topics like “Take charge and lead”, ” changing face of leadership”, ” the power of women leaders: triumphs and challenges”, and a masterclass on the seven habits of successful women among others.