The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has observed a vigil for the Founding father of the party, Flt. Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, whose sudden demise occurred a few days ago at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

In attendance were the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama and other party bigwigs.

Again, the son of the former president, Kimathi Rawlings and daughter, Dr Zanetor Rawlings were also present.

General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly referred to as General Mosquito, was also there and could not control his tears.

Speaking at the event, Mr Nketia could be heard eulogising the former president with very sad words.

He spoke about how the party’s Founder discovered his likes and other top members who are serving or have once served the party.

He again talked about how the party had been badly hit since the news of the former president’s death broke.

