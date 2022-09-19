Nollywood actor Yul Edochie was one of those who attended his first wife, May’s birthday party over the weekend.

In a video that has since gone viral, the movie star was spotted embracing his wife at the birthday party organised in her honour.

Someone from the audience screamed What God has joined together. While the actor replied almost immediately Let no man put asunder.

Edochie has come under severe backlash on social media since he got married to a second wife.

In May, a few days after Edochie revealed that he had gotten married to a new wife, May expressed her displeasure over his move.

“No man can put assunder” Yul Edochie says as he embraces his 1st wife, May Yul Edochie at her birthday celebration over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/Wra9WSvYAj — Naijablogger (@Naijablogger) September 19, 2022

