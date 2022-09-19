A middle-aged woman was killed in an auto crash while chasing her husband and his alleged mistress in Calabar, the Cross River State capital on Sunday.

It was gathered that the mother of three sighted her husband leaving a shopping mall in the company of the lady and she tried to block his car with the Toyota Highlander she was driving in.

Her husband was said to have manoeuvred his vehicle out of the attempted blockade then took the Murtala Muhammed highway, with his wife in hot pursuit.

In a bid to outrun her husband, she lost control of the speeding vehicle, veered off the road and slammed the car at a tree, killing herself.

Broadcast journalist and humanitarian, Diana Mary Nsan, shared video from the scene of crash.

“Let us pray for the repose or healing of her soul first. To be honest, not everyone has emotional capacity to stand emotional stress they are served. The one thing you must always pray for as a woman is wisdom. Wisdom is profitable to direct. Wisdom will make you emotionally mature. I feel for the children, all three of them. I honestly do,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Cross River State, Maikano Hassan, who confirmed the development to the Vanguard, said the incident was caused by over-speeding.

He said the incident involving a Toyota Highlander, which occurred on Murtala Muhammed Highway in Calabar, claimed the life of the lone female driver who veered off the road into a ditch by the road.

“Though the woman was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, she was said to have died few minutes later due to the injury sustained from the incident,” Hassan added.