The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Kofi Baah Agyepong, has shared insights on the Youth in Agriculture project.

Mr Agyepong said the project is designed to support the youthful population to go into agriculture as stress-free as possible.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, he said this initiative would not only redefine agriculture in the country but also offer jobs to several Ghanaian youth.

“The project is targeted at 200,000 youth with one million acres of land available. Each person will be allocated five acres of land for crop farming,” he said.

Highlighting the procedure for enrolment, Mr Agyepong said interested persons can apply through the YEA portal.

“They can also visit the YEA office at every district nationwide and get on board the module,” he directed.

However, he said the applications will be scrutinised with qualified applicants shortlisted although he did not state the criteria for selection.

“We will give free lands, fertilisers and also pay monthly stipends to the selected applicants. We have engaged experts and extension officers to make the project a success. So we want to make this a full-time and not part-time job,” he added.

Background

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the initiative on Wednesday with the youth to get on board.

He said the government is counting on the vibrancy, fresh ideas, and innovation of the youth to improve Ghana’s collective fortune.

The Youth in Agriculture has four components namely; Crops / Block Farm, Livestock and Poultry, Fisheries/Aquaculture, and Agribusiness.

Any person interested in farming, groups of young men and women in the community interested in farming and any institution which trains farmers can take advantage of the initiative.

