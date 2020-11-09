The Obuasi Municipal Police Command has disclosed what the armed robber whose penis was bitten by a woman at Abompey New Site in the Obuasi Municipality of the Ashanti Region told nurses at the hospital.

The 23-year-old Emmanuel Ankron is reported to have entered the room of a 24-year-old student drugged and raped her.

According to the victim, when she woke up, she saw the suspect with a cutlass and a local pistol.

penis of robber bitten

The robber had also taken her cash of GH¢550, TV set and a mobile phone.

He then decided to leave the room but later changed his mind to do so and demanded that she sucks his penis which she obliged out of fear.

However, in the process, she bit off his penis and the suspect also bit her back out of pain.

However, according to the Obuasi Municipal Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso, the suspect after the act and with blood oozing from the wound ran to the hospital for treatment.

He told Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem’s host, Chief Jerry Forson, that the suspect told the nurses that he was rather attacked by robbers and in the process was bitten.

“The suspect claimed he was robbed and attacked by some robbers at his place and that was why he came to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

But DSP Asenso said the victim, who was also at the same hospital to receive treatment after she was bitten by the suspect, identified the suspect and exposed him leading to his arrest.

DSP Asenso said the suspect has been treated and discharged and is currently in the grips of the police, adding that he will be charged and put before court.

Listen to the police above: