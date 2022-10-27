It’s said that he who fills his belly with unwanted food dances along with the belly at night.

Clearly, the nightmare of the Majority in the Parliament House is deepening with the continuous absence of the Dome-Kwabenya legislator, Adwoa Safo, which is pushing the Majority to push for the Speaker to declare her seat vacant.

E-Levy to quorum for government business to caucus decisions have been affected by the absence of the former Deputy Majority Leader, Sara Adwoa Safo.

The newest being the ruling by the Speaker not to automatically declare Dome-Kwabenya seat vacant.

Reacting to the ruling, confusion and the contestation by the Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, a Ranking Member of the Privileges Committee of Parliament, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, has questioned the audacity of the Majority to call or push for a member’s seat to be declared vacant.

The Ranking Member says the Nation and Parliament were wasting too much time on the issue of Miss Safo.

