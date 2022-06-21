A former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, has said his father taught him to always write his resignation letter and carry it along the moment he gets a position in government.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday, the former Energy Minister said for the over twenty years that he worked with the Bank of New York, he always had his resignation letter in his bag.

He said it was, therefore, easy for him to leave at any point in time but it was not the case when he served as a minister of state.

“My father thought me something [that] the day you take a position or an appointment, that very day you should write your resignation. Be man enough to walk away from any situation that does not sit well with you.

“I can tell you that [for the] twenty-five years at the Bank of New York, I had my resignation letter in my briefcase every single day. The minute I entered government, I was ready to get out any day,” he said.

In August 2018, Boakye Agyarko was dismissed by President Akufo-Addo following revelations that the renegotiated AMERI deal was fraught with corruption.

When asked why he did not resign voluntarily but had to wait to be fired, Mr Agyarko explained that the details of him waiting till he was fired will come in a different conversation.

“People will tell you that the intention to leave government was right from the beginning. Sometimes, things get in the way; passion to serve your country; my loyalty to Akufo-Addo, to see him succeed, it blinds you to a lot of things and as hopeful as human beings are, you keep on until it gets to a point where you either leave or you are fired.

“For me, being fired is nothing. If you live in American culture, firing is the norm. In my Vice Presidency at the Bank of New York, I had to fire over 300 to 400 people; it’s a difficult thing to do but it’s a must. So, I take it as someone has given you a job, whatever reasons the person has, they can take back their job and you as the employee must stand ready,” Agyarko noted.

