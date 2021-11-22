The daughter of former National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) boss, Sylvester Mensah, has tied the knot in a plush white wedding.

The ceremony between the daughter, Yvonne and her husband, Kelvin took place on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Just as every parent wishes for a successful marriage for their children, Mr Mensah indicated he handed over his daughter to Kelvin because he trusted him.

Mr Mensah, who is also a former Member of Parliament for Dade Kotopon constituency, took to his Facebook page to share the proud moments he walked Yvonne down the aisle.

Posting the photos, he captioned: Kelvin, with joy and pleasure, I hand over my daughter, Yvonne, to you because I trust you. I give you my blessings.

Mr Mensah’s post has attracted congratulatory and goodwill messages for Kelvin and Yvonne.