The Western Regional Minister has explained why he responded to a social media post alleging a missing GH¢17 galamsey money.

The post, which went viral on social media, read, A Regional Minister collapses as his driver bolts with GH¢17 galamsey proceeds. Driver is reported to be in Ivory Coast at the moment.

Though no name was mentioned, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, released a statement in which he disclosed he was healthy and alive following the reports.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen as to why he did that, Mr Darko-Mensah explained he had issues with parts of the post.

“I am not in any hospital I am in my office at the Western Regional Coordinating Council. I haven’t collapsed. I have been to several functions over the weekend and I am surprised where this is coming from. I have three drivers and they are all in town with no money of mine missing,” he said.

According to him, the post was a deliberate attempt to ruin his reputation due to his relentless fight against galamsey.

“You see, when people are not sure of things, they should not disgrace people or create funny impressions in the minds of people. Because somebody may not even verify the facts and accept the allegations that are being made, which will create problems for you.

“That is why we had to tackle it so that next time people will think twice before making allegations,” he added.

Mr Darko-Mensah, who doubles as Takoradi MP, said he is not ruling out legal action in that matter.

He revealed he has reached out to the media house behind the reportage for the necessary action to be taken.

“If you look at the second part of the post, there is something in it that we dealing with. After the post was shown to me, I contacted Bola Ray and he said he will cross-check the facts and get to me. And so, we are waiting,” he stated.

