The Takoradi Masquerade Carnival is one of the highlights of Christmas festivities in the Western Region.

Thousands of people throng the major streets of the region’s capital adorned in their fanciful masquerade attires ready to jam with brass band music.

This year’s edition was no different. As anticipated, many individuals from far and near participated in the carnival tradition, and among the many celebrants was the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.

Born and bred in Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has always taken part in the colourful event.

This is the Western Regional minister, honourable Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah dancing to some music from the band at the just ended WEST SIDE CARNIVAL.

He told me in an interview he started dancing and coming out as masquerade when he was 5years old and he's loved every bit of it pic.twitter.com/jS1fe5eArU — KMJ – The Royal Host 🎤🦅 (@KMJonAIR) December 27, 2022

MORE: