The Western North Regional Minister, Richard Ebbah Obeng, has appointed a new dean of the MDCEs in the region.

The Minister has appointed Yawson Amoah, the District Chief Executive for Sehwi Akontombra as the new dean of the nine MDCEs in the region.

In a statement released by the Secretary to the Regional Minister, the Minister thanked the former dean who is the Municipal Chief Executive for Aowin, Samuel Adu Gyamfi for his period of service. Samuel Adu Gyamfi had been the dean of the MDCEs since the creation of the Western North in 2017 and he’s also the oldest among the MDCEs in the region. He has served for two terms as MCE for the Aowin municipality.

Mr Obeng congratulated the new dean, Mr Amoah, and wished him great success in his new office.

Mr Amoah is also serving his 2nd term as the District Chief Executive for the Alontombra. Worth noting that he was the first person to be appointed as District Chief Executive in President Akufo-Addo’s second term in office.

The president announced his appointment when he visited the Western North Region in September 2021.

Yawson Amoah is one of the most successful MDCEs in the region. Through his successful efforts, his Member of Parliament, Alex Tetteh was ranked the best MP in the Western North Region and 26th nationwide in the latest MPs ranking.