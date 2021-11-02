The Weija Magistrate Court has granted bail to the facility manager of West Hills Mall and a contractor after they appeared in court on November 1, 2021, for blocking the entrance to the China Mall at Weija with rocks.

The manager, James Mensah, 42, and contractor, Samuel Annum Adjei, 44, have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful entry of premises and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and trespassing.

They both pleaded not guilty to the charges submitted against them.

Ruby Ntitri-Opoku, who presided over the case, ordered the immediate removal of the dumped rocks from the entrance of the China Mall.

The Weija Divisional Police Command, in a statement, indicated that it received a distress call from the security man at China Mall who reported that the entrance of the mall, which is located behind the West Hills Mall, had been blocked with rocks.

The statement added that the two suspects fled the scene upon seeing the Police but were subsequently arrested and sent to court.

“On Saturday, October 30, 2021, at about 2:00 am, the Police at Weija received a distress call from the security man at China mall that some persons were there with a dumping truck, tipping off rocks at the entrance of the China mall located behind the West Hills Mall.

“The Police immediately moved to the scene. The two suspects who were seen at the scene, according to the Police, immediately took to their heels upon seeing the officers.

“The suspects were given a hot chase by the Police, arrested, and sent to the command for questioning. The two suspects have admitted to the offence and have been cautioned. All two suspects are presently in police custody, assisting with investigations,” a statement from the Police indicated