It seems the Minority in parliament will not anytime soon back down on its boycott of business activities in the House.

According to Ningo-Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George, the Caucus members are not worried about losing their seats as a result of the boycott.

“Akufo-Addo will go down in the history of this country as the worst president and most undemocratic person. And we must resist him at every turn if it means losing 137 seats in Parliament.

“They should declare the 137 seats vacant and let’s have a bye-election. After all that will bring a lot of development to our 137 constituencies because that is their stalking,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

The Minority, following the swearing-in of its Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson on July 4, has boycotted parliament four times over what they have described as solidarity with their colleague.

Last week the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, ruled that the boycott of business activities without an official notification and approval from him amounts to a breach of the standing orders of the House which could lead to members of the group losing their seats.

But the outspoken MP has vowed they will not give up on their quest to stop the persecution of its members.

“The 137 of us have decided and are definite in our minds. We are not going to the chamber any day they take our colleagues to court and persecute them,” he said.

