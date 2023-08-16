Students of the Jasikan College of Education in the Oti region have complained bitterly about the unhealthy and insufficient food they are fed with on a daily basis.

The students bemoaned the unhealthy food they have been eating since the beginning of the year, citing that the school’s management has been feeding them porridge without the necessary accompaniments, such as sugar, milk, and bread.

The students, who embarked on a protest over the poor quality of food they are being fed, clashed with police officers.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, the President of the Student’s Representative Council, Freeman Zokha, said GH¢51 has been taken off their monthly allowances to augment the allocated feeding grants.

“Students are not happy with their breakfast, nothing is being added. We have been given white porridge without sugar, bread, or groundnut since the beginning of the year. The porridge is sometimes fermented. We protested on Tuesday morning against the poor foods we are being fed with. We are told feeding grants have not been paid, but we know it has been paid. The school management said they don’t take information from students when we made complaints to them. The protest was not only about the food, lights at the ladies’ dormitories had been disconnected. We are going through a lot”.

He objected to the idea of their feeding being scrapped.