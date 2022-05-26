The family of the late Albert Donkor in Nkoranza has expressed confidence in the police to thoroughly investigate his killing following the IGP’s visit to the town.

They said, the IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has assured that ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of Albert Donkor will not be compromised.

An uncle of the late Albert, Reverend Father Mathias Sarkodie thus said, they will cooperate with the police to ensure the investigation is not tempered with.

“We were happy to have the IGP and his able men and according to him, he is visiting to find a solution to the problem. They are investigating the matter, and he has entreated the family to cooperate with the police service over the death as the family seeks justice for Albert.”

“He promised the family that he will do whatever he can in his capacity for the family to get justice. So the family has assured of cooperating with the police because we know the IGP won’t fail this litmus test,” he said in a media interview.

The IGP and some police management board members visited Nkoranza to interact with identifiable groups following the violent clashes between the police and the youth.

Background

The Nkoranza Municipal Police Command claims that Albert Donkor was an armed robber who died in an exchange of fire with them.

However, the family has refuted the claims, saying he was picked up from home into Police custody, where he died.

His death has led to some level of disturbances in the community.

On Tuesday, May 17, the area’s youth went on a rampage and attacked the Municipal Police headquarters in a bid to demand justice for the deceased.

They freed six other suspects picked up by the Police on suspicion of being armed robbers together with the deceased.

During the rampage by the youth, one person was confirmed dead, whilst nine persons, including three other were left in critical condition. They were receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Hospital.

But, the Police have arrested two persons for their involvement in the attack.

However, relative calm has returned to the community, with solid security visibility.