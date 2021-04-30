Singer Wendy Shay has shared a screenshot of American rapper and singer, T-Pain reply to his message with her fans.

This was after the US singer accidentally ignored her message and that of other celebrities for weeks.

Apart from sharing a screenshot of the reply, Wendy Shay also sent a message to Ghanaians who have trolled her for messaging the T-Pain, saying such people were naive about how musicians worldwide get to connect for collaboration.

She said there was nothing wrong with reaching out to stars who have the numbers to propel one’s music career.

She took to Twitter to write:

Oh Ghana dierr smh What is wrong if an Artiste dms an artiste? How do you think collabos come up? Didn’t u guys see all these top American artiste there too? Do you know the dms we dey get from top international artiste? Ghana wake up! [SIC] She said.

T-Pain had apologised to all celebrities whose private messages he inadvertently ignored on Instagram.

According to the “Bartender” hitmaker, he had no idea there was another request folder for verified celebs who tried to engage him until April 29, 2021.

He has since sent out a word to them publicly and also replied every DM he missed with some being years ago.

