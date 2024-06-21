The Medical Laboratory Professional Workers’ Union (MELPWU) has assured of smooth operations nationwide following the suspension of their strike.

The First Vice Chair of MELPWU, Franklin Armah gave the assurance on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

Dr Armah, however, said the over 5,000 frustrated members are reluctantly returning to work.

This according to him is because their concerns have still not been addressed despite the urgency, hence will continue to impress on duty bearers to do the needful.

Dr Armah also warned that, the union will not hesitate to solidarise if any of its members face difficulty or threats of intimidation.

Meanwhile, he said members are expected to officially begin rendering services latest by Tuesday, June 25.

MELPWU on Friday, June 21 announced the temporary suspension of their strike action, which started on June 17, following a meeting between the National Labour Commission and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission.

The strike affected services provided by their members in medical laboratories, blood banks, pathology laboratories, and selected mortuary facilities across the country.

