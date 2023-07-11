The Coalition of Individual Bondholder Groups made up of Ghana Individual Bondholders’ Forum and the Individual Bond Holders Association of Ghana has suspended its march and picketing scheduled for today, July 11, unless the government breaches its commitment again.

In a statement in reaction to the settlement of principals and coupons by the government, the Coalition said it remains indeed angry but chose to exercise extreme self-control, provided that the government continues to fulfill its obligations promptly as agreed.

Even before the #OccupyFinance march was to begin today, July 11, 2023, it said” victory has been brought to our doors with government announcing at 11:40 pm yesterday of its payment of all outstanding principals and coupons and a commitment to honour the MoU of 16th May 2023.

“The government is aware that we have engaged in negotiations in good faith. The agitations today are only a result of its own failings and poor communication. All should note that there is a limit to our patience.:

“We congratulate every one of our gallant members and sympathisers, some of whom travelled from Wa, Takoradi, Bogoso, Bolgatanga, Senya-Breku, Kumasi, Klefe-Demete and many other towns. As well as others who have had to reschedule their travels to be able to fight for the good of all. You are the Ghanaians Ghana needs today. We salute you.”

The Coalition concluded that the victory marks a battle won, “but we must remember that the journey ahead is a war. We must remain steadfast and united to sustain our progress and ensure justice for all.”

Below is the full statement: