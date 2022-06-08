A virologist at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) has outlined ways of preventing a nationwide transmission of the monkeypox disease.

Dr Michael Owusu said the wearing of nose mask and the use of hand sanitiser are effective against the disease.

He, thus, asked Ghanaians to revert to the adherence of these safety protocols.

“Application of hand sanitiser is very crucial, even the use of mask and avoiding body contact as much as you can.”

Dr. Michael Owusu

“…What it means is that no country can escape it at the moment, we just have to find strategies to deal with it such that we can contain it and, possibly, break the chain of transmission,” he said in an interview with TV3.

Already, Ghana has recorded five cases of the Monkeypox disease.

They were identified in the Eastern, Western, and Greater Accra regions of the country.