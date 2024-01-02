In his New Year address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo extended heartfelt wishes for a happy and prosperous 2024 to all Ghanaians while acknowledging the prevailing challenges faced by the nation.

The President expressed confidence in Ghana’s ability to overcome these hurdles through collective, conscious efforts from the citizens.

“While our nation is not yet completely out of the woods,” President Akufo-Addo remarked, “I am confident that, with hard work and determination, Ghana will make it.”

He also expressed belief that surely, Ghana will make it and the citizens will secure their future.

Akufo-Addo’s address echoed a commitment to steering Ghana towards a future marked by stability and prosperity.