The Speaker of Parliament has served a strong warning to the Ghana Police Service and the other security agencies over their excesses.

Alban S.K. Bagbin insists that the brutality of citizens will not be tolerated anymore.

He said, “we will no longer tolerate police brutalities in the country. Parliament is the center of this democracy in Ghana. The concept is very clear.

“We will be forced to take stringent measures to curb this when it persists,” he added.

Mr. Bagbin made the comments as part of the House’s consideration of the Defence and Interior Committee’s report on the incident of military-civilian brutality in Wa in the Upper West Region.

The Committee, amongst other things, recommended compensation for victims and the trial of the culprits.

On Thursday, July 1, 2021, a video showing armed soldiers beating some residents of Wa on the street went viral.

The soldiers claimed they were searching for their stolen mobile phone.

A day after the incident, a team from the military, led by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, visited the area and offered an apology to the people of Wa.

President Akufo-Addo also apologised for the brutalities subsequently.

Aside from the disciplinary action from the military, the Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament was directed to probe the incident after a request by the Minority side in Parliament.