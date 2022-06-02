Ghana head coach, Otto Addo has backed under-fire striker, Jordan Ayew insisting his lack of goals is not a problem.

The Crystal Palace forward put up a decent performance in Ghana’s 3-0 win over Madagascar in their Group E opener of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday night.

A goal apiece from Ajax midfielder Kudus Mohammed, Felix Afena-Gyan and substitute Osman Bukari ensured that coach Otto Addo’s side got their qualifying campaign underway in style.

Goalkeeper Razakirina produced an outstanding save in the 35th minute to deny Ayew from scoring with a rasping strike from 45 yards.

“The players who started [against Madagascar] deserved to do so, including Jordan [Ayew]. Jordan had good training sessions and he created some chances [during the game]. He had some chances; the [Madagascar] goalkeeper had an excellent day,” Addo said in his post-match interview.

“If you watch the Premier League, sometimes you can see Jordan score; his last goal was maybe three weeks ago. It’s not a big problem if somebody doesn’t score. For me, it’s about creating chances and doing well and that’s what he did today so I’m satisfied,” he added.

The 30-year-old last scored for the Black Stars in March last year against Sao Tome and Principe.

Ayew has made 78 appearances and scored 18 goals for Ghana since making his debut in September 2010.

He is expected to keep his place in the team when the Black Stars play the Central Africa Republic in their second group game on Sunday, June 5.