Aduana Football Club has hinted they could boycott the league following the ban on their home grounds, Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

The home grounds of the two time Ghana Premier League champions has been temporarily banned by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following an unfortunate incident which led to the attack of Tamale City’s team bus following the matchday 25 fixture against the ‘Ogya’ lads.

The action called for an immediate response from the Executive Council of the GFA to hand them a ban.

However, Evans Oppong, who is the Communications Director of the club has condemned the decision by the country’s football governing body, revealing that they could even choose to boycott the league.

“How can you ban a club for an action that was done outside the stadium?” he quizzed on Luv FM.

“As a club, our legal team is studying the matter for us to know the next action we are going to take. So far as we are concerned, they could be a lot of action that we take.

“One of them is to boycott the league or drop from the league,” he added.

The home team required a 90+10 minute penalty to win 1-0 and extend their lead at the top of the standings to 44 points, three more than Bechem United in second place.