Communications Manager and Brands Manager of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko, has reiterated that the side will beat Legon Cities.

The Porcupine Warriors will be hosted by the Royals at the El-Wak Stadium in the matchday 24 games.

Kotoko having suffered a home defeat against Medeama SC on Sunday will have to record a win to keep the dream of defending the title intact.

Ahead of the game, Obeng Nyarko is confident that his side will record a win against Maxwell Konadu’s side.

“It is a dicy game against Legon Cities. If you look at their position, they will have to win, the same as Asante Kotoko,” he said on ‘Fire for Fire’ on Adom TV.

“We need to win to improve our position on the league log, same as Legon Cities.

“Legon Cities have been disturbing us but if you look at the change in technical direction, I am sure the players will come good today and I believe they will win the game against Legon Cities,” he added.