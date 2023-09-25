Hearts of Oak coach, Martin Koopman has said he wants to introduce a Dutch system of football at the club.

Koopman was confirmed as the new manager for the Ghana Premier League before the start of the 223/24 football season.

Having suffered a 1-0 defeat against RTU, Hearts of Oak on Sunday recorded their first win of the campaign against Nsoatreman FC with Ramos Kashala scoring the only goal at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Koopman revealed how he wants his side to play.

“We want to play like Holland, attacking football and that must be possible and if you have to see the whole team this week, they are a little bit down,” he told StarTimes after the game.

“If you play your pre-season like that we did and you expect the next three points, it’s not going to happen so I must put them on their feet again and give them the good feeling and I see that they stand up and they gave the first three points,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will travel to the Sunyani Coronation Park to face Bofoakwa Tano in the matchday three games on Friday.

