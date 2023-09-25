Nsoatreman FC coach, Maxwell Konadu says Hearts of Oak deserved the win over his side.

In the matchday two games, Nsoatreman were pipped by a lone goal with Congolese forward Kashala Ramos Wanet scoring the only goal of the game in the 3rd minute.

The defeat means that Maxwell Konadu has for the first time lost against the Phobians in his coaching career.

The former Ghana international had not lost as a coach to the Ghanaian giants prior to the showdown at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Speaking after the game, Maxwell Konadu admitted that his side were second-best on the day.

“Good game. Very difficult one. We had a red card and we brought in fresh legs to augment the squad. It was a good game for Hearts. You can’t take anything away from them. They deserved to win,” he told StarTimes

“They (Nsoatreman) did their best but wasn’t just enough. We were not pushing hard enough. Hearts were keeping the ball and that didn’t help us with our rhythm.

“We have a lot to do especially with the away games. Going forward we will try to get the results away from home this season,” he added.

