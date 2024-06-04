Ghanaian actor Prince Kwame Amoabeng, popularly known as Jeneral Ntatia, has urged the public to be resolute in their bid to put politicians on their toes.

Jeneral who campaign for New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the previous elections said on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z that although he has received a lot of flak for criticising the party for not delivering on some of their promises, he is unfazed in his quest to speak the truth to power.

“Sometimes I bash them and they ask why I do that. But I feel that we should get to a point in Ghana when we should stop allowing politicians to take us for granted. We should stop that thing about I belong to NDC or NPP so when it is even bad, we should be there. We should speak up.

I learnt something recently on social media about the youth. I am bashing the NPP and they will say because I campaigned for them to assume power, I should keep quiet for us to suffer. It is even better to support and bash at the same time when it is not going when than you support and keep quiet when it is not going on,” he said.

Asked if he would be throwing his support behind the NPP again, he said he would need some time to study their manifestos.

Ntatia who studied Theatre Arts at the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, has carved a niche for himself as one of the topmost comic actors in the country.

He has also featured in a number of films including ‘Keteke’, ‘Kalybos in China’, ‘Chaskele’, ‘Mad House’, among others.

In recent times, he has added stand-up comedy, an area he had dreaded entering in the past.

In the world of theatre, he has left imprints on the minds of patrons of ‘Second Coming of Nkrumah’, ‘The Leopards Choice’, ‘Adam in Court’, ‘Red Light’, ‘Man in the Dark’, ‘The Trial’, ‘Accra We Dey’, ‘In the Chest of a Woman’, ‘The Ladder’, ‘Flows for Sale’.