Nana Yaw Amponsah says Asante Kotoko will need government’s assistance of $1 million ahead of the CAF Champions League campaign next season to be able to make an impact.

The Porcupine Warriors have won the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League campaign with 60 points with three games to spare and will therefore represent the country in the Champions League.

Kotoko fought back to end their outstanding game against AshantiGold SC at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium 1-1 on Thursday.

Ghanaian clubs over the years have consistently struggled to make an impact in Africa in recent years, with qualification to the group stages of CAF’s inter-club competitions even hard to come by.

Hearts of Oak were eliminated in the second round of qualifying last season.

Nana Yaw Amponsah

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the club, the assistance of government will go a long towards helping the clubs succeed in Africa.

“If the government of the day is able to devote 6-8 million dollars for Afcon for the Black Stars to go and represent Ghana, then why can’t the government help a team like Kotoko or Hearts or whoever wins the league with a 1 million support to go and lift high the flag of Ghana,” he said.

“What is the prize of winning the league? It’s about 250,000 Ghana cedis which is about $30,000 and that cannot even be used to play one home match. So the prize money is not there, no sponsorship for the league.

“I would like to send a message to the entire nation, his Excellency the President, the government of the day. Ghana used to have four slots on the continent but now we have two due to the fact that we don’t really perform well when we go.’

“When Kotoko goes to Africa this time, we are not just going as Kotoko, we are going to represent Ghana,” he added.

Asante Kotoko will be guest to Great Olympics in the matchday 32 games on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.