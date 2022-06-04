Coach of the Black Stars Otto Addo has settled on twenty-five players for the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 Match Day II clash against the Central African Republic on Sunday.

The list includes three goalkeepers seven defenders, six midfielders, and nine attackers/wingers.

Celta Vigo star Joseph Aidoo who picked up an ankle injury in the lead up to the opening match against Madagascar could not make the squad for the trip.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Augustine Okrah did not make the cut for the match.

The Black Stars were ruthless in the opening game of the campaign following a 3-0 win against Madagascar at the Cape Coast stadium on Wednesday.

Coach Otto Addo and his charges are aiming for a win on Sunday to protect their flying start to the Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The match is scheduled for the 11 de Novembro stadium in Lunada, Angola on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Here is the squad list: