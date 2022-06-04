All is set for the maiden edition of the Jerry John (JJ) Rawlings Foundation’s exhibition and theatre performance.

This forms part of the activities to commemorate the 43rd anniversary of the June 4, 1979, Uprising.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at 5 pm.

The foundation offers an opportunity for interaction and discourse, and also serve as an academic exercise, particularly in the fields of research, history, politics, and African studies.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Office of the late former president and signed by Kobina Andoh Amoakwa.

“The Foundation is hosting the exhibition and theatre performance in order to contribute to the historical chronicle of the uprising and historical moments in Ghana’s history that led us to the uprising.

“This offers an opportunity for interaction and discourse, and also serves as an academic exercise, particularly in the fields of research, history, politics, and African studies,” it read.

The statement added: “The trying political and economic circumstances of the time led to social unrest which culminated in what has come to be known as the Uprising of June 4, 1979.”

Below is the full statement by the Foundation:

PRESS RELEASE

June 2, 2022

EXHIBITION, THEATRE PERFORMANCE TO MARK JUNE 4, 1979

As part of activities marking the 43rd anniversary of the June 4, 1979 Uprising, the J.J. Rawlings Foundation is hosting an exhibition and theatre performance at the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science on Saturday June 4, 2022 at 5pm.

The Foundation is hosting the exhibition and theatre performance in order to contribute to the historical chronicle of the uprising and historical moments in Ghana’s history that led us to the Uprising.

This offers an opportunity for interaction and discourse, and also serves as an academic exercise, particularly in the fields of research, history, politics, and African studies.

The trying political and economic circumstances of the time led to social unrest which culminated in what has come to be known as the Uprising of June 4, 1979. That action had first been preceded by a failed mutiny of May 15, 1979.

In the early hours of June 4 1979 Flt. Lt. Rawlings and six other accused of the May 15 attempt were forcibly released from jail and that served as a catalyst for the June 4 revolt.

May 15 and June 4, 1979, brought the difficulties facing the nation to the fore and challenged the youth, particularly student groups and the junior ranks of the Armed Forces and the country at large, to take their destiny into their hands and change the course of Ghana’s history.

June 4, 1979, was a spontaneous reaction. The theatre performance hopes to relive the circumstances of the uprising and help to better chronicle the occurrences of the period.

Media Contact:

Kobina Andoh Amoakwa