President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged the public and relevant stakeholders to ensure that the upcoming 2024 elections are conducted with fairness and transparency.

Highlighting the pivotal role of credible elections in functional democracies worldwide, Akufo-Addo emphasized the significance of the electoral process.

He stated, “Democracies are grounded on viable elections, and, this year, like we have done on eight (8) other preceding occasions, we will go to the polls to elect the President and my successor. No true democrat can disregard the importance of elections and the sanctity of the ballot.”

Akufo-Addo stressed that ensuring fair and transparent elections should be the top priority for all Ghanaians in preparation for the December 7 polls.

He emphasized, “It must, thus, be in our collective interest to ensure that the rules and regulations for the conduct of this year’s elections are fair and transparent and that we all develop respect for them, a respect that should not be a function of whether you win or lose.”

The president made this call during an address commemorating the 30th anniversary of the 4th Republic.

He urged all stakeholders, including the Electoral Commission, political parties and their leaders, the electorate, and citizens, to collaborate in consolidating Ghanaian democracy and maintaining the country’s reputation as a model of democracy in Africa.

Akufo-Addo concluded by emphasizing the importance of eliminating doubts about the legitimacy of the election, encouraging winning candidates to receive the unwavering support of all to strengthen democracy and maintain the peace and stability of the nation.

ALSO READ: