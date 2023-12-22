Former President John Mahama has assured his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), of his commitment to ensuring that the true voice of Ghanaians is reflected in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

During an end-of-year gathering at his office in Cantonments on Wednesday, December 20, Mr Mahama reassured the party faithful, national executives, Members of Parliament, and Parliamentary Candidates of the party’s preparedness for the elections.

He emphasised the importance of securing and counting every vote to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

Expressing his determination, Mr Mahama said it was frustrating to hear complaints from people who voted for him but felt their votes were not adequately protected.

These sentiments underscore his dedication to ensuring a fair and transparent election process in the future.

“We are going to leave no stone unturned. We will make this election a true reflection of the people’s will. We are going to make sure that the people’s votes are protected. I have heard enough of people walking up to me and telling me we voted for you but you did not protect our votes.

“We are going to protect their votes and make sure that the outcome of the elections will be a reflection of what the people of Ghana want,” he assured.